Liam Payne Is Engaged: Everything You Need to Know About His Fiancée Maya Henry

Maya Henry has that one thing!
In case you missed the big news, E! News confirmed on Aug. 28 that former One Direction member Liam Payne, 26, is engaged after popping the very important question to his longtime girlfriend.
The 20-year-old model was spotted out with a diamond ring on that finger earlier in the week while dining with Liam in London. His rep would later confirm their relationship status to E! News.
While the twosome first sparked rumors nearly two years ago, both Liam and Maya have continued to keep their romance on the down low.
After all, it was kind of a big deal when Liam made his relationship Instagram official back in Sept. 2019, or nearly one year into the romance.
Although many pop culture fans are long-time admirers of Liam after he was discovered on the X-Factor U.K. and became a member of One Direction, some may be curious to learn more about Maya.
Fortunately, you came to the right spot. E! News gathered some fascinating facts about the model below.
Family Forever: Maya's father is Thomas J. Henry who is a successful Texas lawyer running his own personal injury firm. According to the Daily Mail, Maya is the heiress to the multi-million dollar fortune. With help from Thomas, Maya was able to experience an unforgettable Quinceañera, which reportedly cost more than $4 million and featured performances from Nick Jonas and Pitbull.
Do-Gooder: When she was a child, Maya decided to start paying it forward by creating Maya's Corner, an organization committed to improving the lives of young people by providing for causes including education, hunger and poverty.
Music Lover: Pop culture fans may have spotted Maya in music videos without even realizing it. Back in 2016, she appeared in DNCE and Joe Jonas' "Kissing Strangers" music video. Most recently, she played a bartender in Lil Nas X's record breaking "Old Town Road" video.
Runway Ready: At just 20 years old, Maya has already reached so many milestones in the fashion world. In addition to being a red carpet pro at star-studded events, Maya has walked in shows for Dolce & Gabbana and George Hobeika for Paris Fashion Week. She's also earned cover shoots with several fashion magazines.
Family Dynamics: One person who may not be attending Maya's upcoming wedding is her grandfather Mark Crawford. E! News has learned Mark is currently serving a life sentence for the murder of Nick Brueggen, racketeering and fraud. In an alleged blog post written by the inmate, he expressed how proud he was of Maya. "My granddaughter, Maya, I have five of them, all sweethearts, was chose to walk the Runway at the Coutour Show in Paris and I ain't talkin' about Paris Texas either; no disrespect to Paris Texas, lol," he wrote. "Then she flew to Sicily and walked the Runway for a Dolce-Gabanna show, I hear it took place at one of the old temples and was spectacular, she of course, was the star of the show." E! News has reached out to Mark's attorney for comment.
—Additional reporting by Spencer Lubitz