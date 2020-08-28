Why Selena Gomez Joined TV Sibling David Henrie to Make This Is the Year an Event

We may not have an official Wizards of Waverly Place reunion yet, but David Henrie and Selena Gomez are about to give us the next best thing.

The former TV siblings have joined forces on Henrie's new film This Is the Year, which he not only stars in, but also co-wrote and directed, with Gomez coming aboard as an executive producer in the hopes that the passion project might reach as many viewers as possible.

To that end, the pair are teaming up for the film's big virtual premiere on Friday, Aug. 28, for a virtual event that involves a screening of the movie, live after party hosted by Charli and Dixie DiAmelio and a live performance by lovelytheband. And as Henrie told E! News ahead of the special night, it couldn't have happened without Gomez's support.

"Her being an executive producer was just an organic thing that came to be," he said in a new interview. "The second she came on, she had all these great ideas. She's like, 'Well, movie's got music, let's put together playlists that could go on the website the night of for the live event.' She's like, 'I'll be there live too, you and I will be together.' We did a press day together. I mean, to get four hours of her time to sit and record a bunch of different marketing hits is just unheard of. A brand would go bankrupt trying to get her time for that kind of a thing.

"And it all is just organic and natural because she believes in the movie. So, it's been a true blessing being able to have such an organic, mutual support for this film."