J.K. Rowling Returns Award After Kerry Kennedy Says She's "Disappointed" by "Transphobic" Remarks

J.K. Rowling has returned the prestigious Ripple of Hope award presented to her by the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization, citing her disagreement with the organization's president, Kerry Kennedy.

On Aug. 3, Kennedy said in a statement that she had spoken to Rowling to express "profound disappointment" in the author's remarks about the trans community. She shared her belief that Rowling's comments "diminishes the identity of trans and nonbinary people, undermining the validity and integrity of the entire transgender community."

She went on to say, "J.K. Rowling's attacks upon the transgender community are inconsistent with the fundamental beliefs and values of RFK Human Rights and represent a repudiation of my father's vision."

In response, Rowling shared her own statement on Aug. 27. The Harry Potter author wrote on her website, "The statement incorrectly implied that I was transphobic, and that I am responsible for harm to trans people."