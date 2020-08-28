Sumit's Parents Finally Speak in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Sneak Peek

The time has come for us to hear from Sumit's parents on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.
In Monday's midseason finale of the 90 Day spinoff, Sumit finally gets the chance to confront his parents over his relationship with Jenny, and his parents get to speak on the series for the first time. Spoiler alert: They are not happy!
E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at their appearance, during which they explain how they came to know Jenny and when they realized she and Sumit were more than just friends.
Sumit's dad, Anil, explains that they first met Jenny when she came to visit in 2013.
"She told us that she was [Sumit's] Facebook friend, and she wanted to visit India. She want to live with us. I said 'Okay,'" he says.
It was supposed to be a few days to a week, but as Sumit's mother Sahna says, that became four months.
"I showed her a lot of love," Sahna says.
Anil says Jenny and his wife were friends, "spending very good times" together, but neither he nor Sahna ever thought Sumit and Jenny were more than friends until Anil discovered they weren't just hanging out in the daytime.
"I saw him, that he was talking to her a lot in the nighttime," Anil says. "We were sleeping and he was with Jenny. I realized they are having some relationship, more than friends."
He was not happy.
"I was shocked," he says. "She is too old."
In some much lighter news, over on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Angela and Michael are having a joint Bachelor/Bachelorette party at a strip club. It's not the party Angela expected, but surely Michael didn't expect to be wearing penises on his head either, so maybe it's the perfect compromise?
"When I arrived to this club, all I see is women, strippers, half-naked," Angela says to the camera in E! News' exclusive sneak peek. "I'm really pissed right now."
Michael claims he didn't know, and as Angela explains, she's going to have a good time anyway.
"I decide to stay, because you know what? Let's make a positive out of this damn negative," she says. "But I'm here to tell you Michael better be on his best damn behavior. He better steer clear of them women and keep his eye on me, or he's gonna have problems. Besides, if I can't trust him dead in front of my face, then what the hell am I doing marrying him?"
From there, the couple seems to enjoy themselves as Angela downs some alcohol and dons a Bride tiara and puts a sparkly penis headband on Michael before they start grinding on each other.
If you ask us, this party could have been much worse, so congrats to them!
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday at 8 p.m. and the midseason finale of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Monday at 9 p.m. The Other Way returns Sunday, Oct 11 on TLC.