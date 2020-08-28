Meredith Vieira on That Time She Threw Up Filming Millionaire With Regis Philbin

Meredith Vieira is expanding her hosting duties.

Don't worry, she's not abandoning her post at 25 Words or Less. In fact, season two of the game show is returning in September, and as she explained on Friday, Aug. 28's Daily Pop, the television vet just recently caught a screener.

"I have to be so careful because I am the kind of person to go, 'What's the matter with you? How could you not get this word?" Vieira told E! co-host Justin Sylvester. "But I feel their tension. I feel their nervousness."

After all, she's been in the contestants' shoes before, back when her friend Regis Philbin—who passed away last month at the age of 88—was hosting Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

"I was once a guest on the primetime version for charity," she recalled. "I literally threw up before I went on the air."

Vieira added, "That's how scared I was!"

Now, in addition to being at the helm of 25 Words or Less, she's venturing into radio with WMBC's Find Your MBC Voice, an initiative that empowers women and men living with metastatic breast cancer (MBC).