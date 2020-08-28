New Supernatural Trailer Gives a First Look at the Final 7 Episodes

The end is near, for real this time.
If anything about this year were normal, we would have already had to say goodbye to Supernatural months ago. The series finale would have aired in May, and we'd currently be awaiting Jared Padalecki's debut in the new series Walker. Instead, we still have seven whole episodes of Supernatural to look forward to this fall. It's a thin silver lining to cling to, but we'll take it!
The CW released a new trailer for the final episodes and it promises all the usual things you can expect from a season of Supernatural—demons, elaborate fights, bits of comedy, somebody having to kill God—but also wastes no time before bringing out those emotions.
"My entire life, you've protected me," Sam (Padalecki) says to his brother Dean (Jensen Ackles). "It's the only thing I've ever known that was true."
We're not crying, but Dean looks like he's about to.
Watch the trailer below!
Supernatural had finished filming all but the final two episodes when production had to shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Not all those filmed episodes were done with post-production, so The CW decided to save the final batch of episodes for the fall while showrunner Andrew Dabb promised that the show would not leave its fans hanging.
"We, the CW, and Warner Bros fully intend to return and finish the series. It's not a matter of 'if', it's a matter of 'when,'" he tweeted at the time.
Production resumed on those two episodes last week.
Supernatural returns Oct. 8 to finish out its run. Fans will have to wait until January at the earliest for the rest of The CW's usual fall slate, including The Flash, Riverdale, Batwoman, Black Lightning, All American, Nancy Drew, Legacies and Charmed. New series Superman & Lois and Walker will also debut in January, while Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Roswell, NM and more will wait for midseason 2021.
In the meantime, The CW will be hosting the broadcast debut of Swamp Thing, as well as season two of Tell Me a Story. Pandora and The Outpost, which usually air in the summer, will also air this fall, along with the Italian drama Devils and the Canadian drama Coroner.