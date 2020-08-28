Prince Harry and Prince William Address Princess Diana Tribute in Rare Joint Statement

Prince Harry and Prince William will always come together for one special princess.

On Friday, Aug. 28, the royal brothers united and announced a long-awaited statue to honor Princess Diana will be installed next year on what would have been her 60th birthday.

In a rare joint statement, both Prince Harry and Prince William said the statue will be installed in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace on July 1, 2021.

"The statue was commissioned to mark the twentieth anniversary of her death and recognize her positive impact in the UK and around the world," the statement read. "The Princes hope that the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on their mother's life and her legacy."

Although the design stages of the statue of Princess Diana have progressed, installation has been delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to reports, the princes commissioned Ian Rank-Broadley as the person to create the tribute.