Big Mouth Casts Ayo Edebiri as Missy After Jenny Slate's Exit

Big Mouth has found its new Missy.

Comedian and writer Ayo Edebiri will take over for Jenny Slate in the Netflix animated comedy, beginning at the end of season four. She will take on the role in the final two episodes of the season, and then will continue to voice the character in all future seasons.

Edebiri previously wrote for the NBC comedy Sunnyside and had joined Big Mouth as a writer for season five. She is also a co-producer on Tina Fey and Robert Carlock's upcoming Netflix comedy Mulligan and will write for and appear in season two of Dickinson on Apple TV+. She also voices one of the lead roles in Netflix's upcoming animated show We Lost Our Human. So in other words, she's busy!

Slate had voiced the character in the Netflix animated comedy since its beginning in 2017, but she stepped aside on June 24 with a statement explaining that Missy, who is Black and biracial, should be voiced by a Black actress.

"I have come to the decision today that I can no longer play the character of Missy on the animated TV show Big Mouth," she wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. "At the start of the show, I reasoned with myself that it was permissible for me to play Missy because her mom is Jewish and white—as am I. But Missy is also Black, and Black characters on an animated show should be played by Black people."