Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Welcome Baby Girl
One Direction's Liam Payne Is Engaged to Girlfriend Maya Henry: See Her Ring

One Direction star Liam Payne is set to tie the knot with his longtime love Maya Henry. Scroll on to take a look at her diamond ring.

Best song ever: Liam Payne and Maya Henry are engaged!

The 26-year-old One Direction superstar and the 20-year-old model are set to tie the knot, his rep has confirmed to Us Weekly. This exciting news comes shortly after Henry was spotted out with a gorgeous diamond ring. Photos show the couple at London's Novikov restaurant on Thursday, Aug. 27, with Henry's sparkler in clear view.

It's been about two years since the duo first sparked romance rumors, but the pair kept their relationship private until Sept. 2019, when they were photographed holding hands at London's Heathrow Airport. "They looked every bit the happy new couple as they made their way through the airport," an eyewitness told E! News at the time. "They were holding hands and giggling as they headed to their car. He looks incredibly happy!"

Days after their airport sighting, the couple made their relationship Instagram official with a sweet post on the social media platform.

In celebration of his song "Stack It Up," Payne shared a smiling photo with Henry. "Sometimes I don't recognise this happy guy... sure glad you brought him back though. This has been my most amazing release week to date!" the singer captioned the post. After thanking his team, Payne gave a shout-out to Henry "for always keeping the biggest smile on my face through all the stress and making me realise how perfect my life really is."

MEGA/Dan/Will / MEGA

Prior to his romance with Henry, Payne was in a long-term relationship with Cheryl Cole. The former couple, who welcomed their son Bear in 2017, called it quits in July 2018.

"Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways," Payne wrote on Twitter at the time. "It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together."

Since that time, the pair have been co-parenting amicably. "Liam is a great dad. He's much softer than me," she told The Telegraph in April 2019. "But it is what it is, and I'm OK about it. When you have a baby, you are not consumed with just thinking about yourself. It's your responsibility to keep things settled and happy, so you make the best of everything. And we have."

