Jennifer Lawrence Is Summertime Chic for Date Night With Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are making the most of the warm summer nights in New York City.

The newlyweds were photographed taking a walk in the SoHo neighborhood of the Big Apple on Thursday, Aug. 27. Wearing a white linen dress and matching mask, the 30-year-old briefly popped into a bodega to grab a bottle of water. Cooke waited outside in a white long-sleeved shirt and khakis, as well as a disposable face covering.

A witness added that the actress and art director later enjoyed a romantic dinner at a local French restaurant.

The sighting was a definite treat for fans of J-Law. Until Monday, nobody had seen the star in public since March, just before the country went into lockdown for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

For their first outing in what seemed like ages, she and Cooke were seen walking around with a bottle of wine in their hands. Though it was a low-key moment, the Hunger Games actress wore a $369 slip dress from Ciao Lucia, which she accessorized with minimal jewelry and white tennis shoes.