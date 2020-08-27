Joy-Anna Duggar Reveals Her Baby Girl's ''Elegant'' Name

Welcome to the world, Evelyn Mae Forsyth!

Counting On star Joy-Anna Duggar revealed her newborn daughter's name on Thursday, Aug. 27. Taking to Instagram with a new photo of her and Austin Forsyth's baby girl, the 22-year-old wrote, "Evelyn Mae Forsyth. I wanted her name to be perfect and elegant!"

"We had a hard time deciding but after a few days finally settled on 'Evy Mae' and we think it fits her perfectly!" Joy-Anna added.

The reveal comes three days after E! News exclusively reported on Evelyn's arrival.

New mom Joy-Anna shared at the time, "To say my heart is full is an understatement. We have been dreaming of this day and are so happy to announce that our baby girl arrived August 21st at 2:12 p.m. weighing 8 lbs., 5 oz. and is 19.5 inches long! She has the best personality, is easy going and loves to be held! She has her nights and days mixed up, but honestly, I love it!"