Andy Roddick and Brooklyn Decker Prove They're Couple Goals on All-New Celebrity Game Face

A game night to remember!

Thursday, Aug. 27 marked the return of E!'s special event series, Celebrity Game Face. For the first of five additional episodes, executive producer and host Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Hart guided three teams of celebrity pairs—including Brooklyn Decker and Andy Roddick, Tracee Ellis Ross and Evan Ross and Meghan Trainor and Ryan Trainor—through an LOL-worthy game night.

Kevin shared at the start of the episode, "This is the show where your favorite celebrities actually make a fool out of themselves in the comfort of their very own living room."

Not only did the teams compete to win money for the charity of their choice, but they also competed for a truly unique trophy.

Nonetheless, the biggest prize of the night was all of the laughs shared between the celebrity contestants and those watching at home. Throughout the episode, we watched as contestants shared too much information with loved ones, frantically ran through their homes and so much more.