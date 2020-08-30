2020 MTV VMAs: The Complete List of Winners

The 2020 MTV VMAs may look a little different this year, but the nominees and winners are still just as deserving of the applause.
Going into Sunday night's show, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga are leading the pack with nine nominations each, one of which is their shared nod for Video of the Year for their song "Rain On Me."
They are followed by both Billie Eilish and The Weeknd, two artists who tied for second with nominations in six categories.
Because of the pandemic, the stars will not be gathering at the Barclays Center in New York City as was originally planned. Instead, the artists are joining from their respective hubs across the country, with Keke Palmer leading point as hostess with the most-est.
Ahead of the show, the True Jackson, VP star took to Instagram to tease her wardrobe for the star-studded show. She wrote under a video of her in a silver dress, "Maybe I should go old school and SPICE it up when I host the @vmas!! See what I wear this Sunday 8/30 at 8pm at the 2020 #VMAs on @mtv"
Check out the gallery below to see who is nominated at tonight's show! Winners will be updated in real time.
Best Cinematography
5 Seconds of Summer – "Old Me" – Cinematography by Kieran Fowler
Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – "My Oh My" – Cinematography by Dave Meyers
Billie Eilish – "all the good girls go to hell" – Cinematography by Christopher Probst
Katy Perry – "Harleys In Hawaii" – Cinematography by Arnau Valls
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me" – Cinematography by Thomas Kloss
The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights" – Cinematography by Oliver Millar
Best Art Direction
A$AP Rocky – "Babushka Boi" – Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen
Dua Lipa – "Physical" – Art Direction by Anna Colomé Nogu ́
Harry Styles – "Adore You" – Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks
Miley Cyrus – "Mother's Daughter" – Art Direction by Christian Stone
Selena Gomez – "Boyfriend" – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter
Taylor Swift – "Lover"– Art Direction by Ethan Tobman
Best Visual Effects
Billie Eilish – "all the good girls go to hell" – Visual Effects by Drive Studios
Demi Lovato – "I Love Me" – Visual Effects by Hoody FX
Dua Lipa – "Physical" – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4
Harry Styles – "Adore You" – Visual Effects by Mathematic
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me" – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios
Travis Scott – "HIGHEST IN THE ROOM"– Visual Effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER
Best Choreography
BTS – "On" – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun
CNCO & Natti Natasha – "Honey Boo"– Choreography by Kyle Hanagami
DaBaby – "BOP"– Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry
Dua Lipa – "Physical"– Choreography by Charm La'Donna
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me" – Choreography by Richy Jackson
Normani – "Motivation" – Choreography by Sean Bankhead
Best Editing
Halsey – "Graveyard" – Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
James Blake – "Can't Believe the Way We Flow" – Edited by Frank Lebon
Lizzo – "Good As Hell" – Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan
Miley Cyrus – "Mother's Daughter" – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico
ROSALÍA – "A Palé" – Edited by Andre Jones
The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights" – Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana