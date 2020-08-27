Ciara Just Revealed That "Goodies" Was Almost a Britney Spears Song

When "Goodies" was released in 2004, it put Ciara's name on the map.

The song quickly went to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart and stayed there for numerous weeks, marking the start of her skyrocket to stardom.

But that almost didn't happen for one reason: Jive Records considered giving the song to pop princess Britney Spears.

On Level Up Radio with Ciara on Apple Music Hits, the artist shared that after writing the song with other musicians, she had to audition to sing it. "I had to reaudition again, to be picked up and to be made a priority on the label. I did that, had a showcase, rocked it," she said, explaining she was under the impression that she got the song. "Okay, boom, check."

However, she continued, "Not knowing that behind the scenes, there was a conversation about this song being potentially taken from me and given to an artist like Britney Spears, who was on the same roster as me."