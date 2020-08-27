The Challenge's Kailah Cassillas Is Engaged to Love Island Star Sam Bird

Kailah Cassillas is officially off the market!

On Thursday, Aug. 27, The Challenge star announced her engagement to Sam Bird.

"I'm marrying my favorite person in the world," Kailah captioned an Instagram photo showing off her brand new diamond ring. Sam, who gained notoriety on season four of the U.K.'s Love Island, commented on the announcement, "Can't wait for the rest of our life together."

MTV viewers will remember 27-year-old Kailah from her many, many rounds on The Challenge, competing most recently on Total Madness, which aired this year. She also enjoyed a brief stint on Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, so she's practically MTV royalty.

As for Kailah and Sam's love story, the pair began dating in Jan. 2020 after she slid into his DM's. According to Kailah, who discussed how they met in an April YouTube video, a fan messaged her to let her know that Sam had been liking her photos. Her interest piqued, Kailah reached out to the Brit, who told her, "I'm going to book a trip to come see you."