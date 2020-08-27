BREAKING

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Welcome Baby Girl
Sister, Sister Star Marques Houston Marries Miya Dickey

Sister, Sister star Marques Houston, 39, married Miya Dickey, 19, in a small California wedding on Monday, Aug. 24. See the photos!

Marques Houston, 39, and Miya Dickey, 19, are officially husband and wife.

The Sister, Sister star married the teen in an intimate Corona, Calif. ceremony on Monday, Aug. 24. According to Us Weekly, the couple chose Eagle Glen Golf Club as the venue, where a small group of guests witnessed their nuptials, as permitted by county regulations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an announcement to their respective Instagram accounts, the duo shared the same statement, which read in part, "We can't believe the day has finally come! The day when the two of us were bonded together before Jehovah to become one. Jehovah has blessed us with a true happiness that is unmatched!"

Following their wedding, the newlyweds appeared to have traveled to a beach community for their honeymoon. On Miya's Instagram Story, she shared a video of the couple eating breakfast on a balcony with a view of the beach. She asked Marques, "How do you feel being a husband?"

Marques responded, "Absolutely incredible."

Marques also commented on Miya's Instagram post, writing, "You're my best friend and now wife! I love you baby our life has just begun."

According to Marques, he and Miya started dating shortly after she turned 18 in Sept. 2018. Then, around six months later, he popped the question to the teen. 

However, followers of Miya and Marques previously questioned whether they actually started dating when she was a minor. But Marques addressed the accusations in a lengthy Instagram statement, explaining that they were friends before they were lovers. He added that his friend, Chris Stokes, introduced the pair in 2018.

"And that's the story. No twists, no turns, no scandals, just true love. There is nothing that can come to light, because there's no darkness in my life. You wanted the truth," Marques claimed. "I don't have anything to hide, so if you're waiting for something else, you will be waiting for ever." 

