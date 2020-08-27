BREAKING

Kelly Clarkson, Bella Hadid and More Stars to Present at 2020 MTV VMAs

The 2020 MTV VMAs is right around the corner, and the lineup just got even more star-studded. Check out the complete list of presenters below.

It's almost time for the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, and another star-studded lineup has just been revealed—the presenters!

Anthony Ramos, Bebe Rexha, Bella Hadid, Drew Barrymore, Jaden Smith, Joey King, Kelly Clarkson, Machine Gun Kelly, Madison Beer, Nicole Richie, Sofia Carson and Travis Barker are all set to announce the winners and performers

Speaking of the nominees, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga head into the night with the most nominations at nine apiece. However, The Weeknd and Billie Eilish follow closely behind with six nods each.

Gaga, Grande and The Weeknd are also set to perform. In addition, BTS will be taking the VMAs stage for the first time to sing "Dynamite", and Miley Cyrus will be returning to debut her new single "Midnight." Black Eyed Peas, CNCO, DaBaby, Doja Cat and Maluma will be performing, as well.

Of course, there's also the pre-show stars. Chloe x Halle, Jack Harlow, Lewis Capaldi, Tate McRae and blackbear will all be rocking out and playing their music. Machine Gun Kelly and Barker will be performing, as well before fulfilling their presenting duties.

Keke Palmer will be hosting the big night. In a statement, MTV said it plans to "pay homage to the incredible resiliency of New York with several outdoor performances around the city with limited or no audience" and to adhere to "all state and city guidelines" amid the global coronavirus pandemic. Fans can catch all of the action by tuning into MTV Sunday, Aug. 30 starting at 8:00 p.m. ET.

