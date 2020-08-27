BREAKING

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Welcome Baby Girl
Sandra Mansour's Romantic Fashion Collection Has Landed at H&M

Shop the Lebanese designer's affordable looks.

By Carolin Lehmann Aug 27, 2020 7:28 PMTags
E-comm: Sandra Mansour x H&ME! Illustration

Lebanese designer Sandra Mansour's affordable fashion collection has landed at H&M. It's a line inspired by female artists and the beauty of nature. Her unique pieces also support the Red Cross in Lebanon, to which H&M will donate $100,000.

Shop the highlights from her line full of earthy hues and romantic fabrics below. From statement pieces to casual basics, there's something for everyone here.

Tulle-skirt Lace Dress

Make a statement in this dress with jacquard-patterned tulle. There's a lot going on here, from the trumpet sleeves to the covered buttons.

$70
H&M

Long Tulle Dress

This taupe tulle dress has all the ruffles. It has a V-neckline and trumpet sleeves too.

$80
H&M

Bow-detail Wrap Dress

This taffeta wrap dress has a slight sheen and ruffles aplenty. You can tie its removable belt in a bow.

$60
H&M

Printed T-shirt

This relaxed-fit cotton T has a big sunflower design on the back. You can't go wrong with this basic.

$18
H&M

Six-Pack Rings

Layer rings effortlessly with this gold-colored set.

$18
H&M

Up next, the autumn boots and booties we're falling for.

