Sandra Mansour's Romantic Fashion Collection Has Landed at H&M

Lebanese designer Sandra Mansour's affordable fashion collection has landed at H&M. It's a line inspired by female artists and the beauty of nature. Her unique pieces also support the Red Cross in Lebanon, to which H&M will donate $100,000.
Shop the highlights from her line full of earthy hues and romantic fabrics below. From statement pieces to casual basics, there's something for everyone here.
Tulle-skirt Lace Dress
Make a statement in this dress with jacquard-patterned tulle. There's a lot going on here, from the trumpet sleeves to the covered buttons.
Long Tulle Dress
This taupe tulle dress has all the ruffles. It has a V-neckline and trumpet sleeves too.
Bow-detail Wrap Dress
This taffeta wrap dress has a slight sheen and ruffles aplenty. You can tie its removable belt in a bow.
Printed T-shirt
This relaxed-fit cotton T has a big sunflower design on the back. You can't go wrong with this basic.
Six-Pack Rings
Layer rings effortlessly with this gold-colored set.
