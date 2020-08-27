How Selling Sunset "Intensified" Christine Quinn's Mental Health Struggles

No matter how tough the Selling Sunset cast appears, words still hurt.
Although Christine Quinn is well aware that people think of her as the villain on Netflix's hit series, it doesn't mean that comments from critics and haters don't affect her.
During a recent appearance on PodcastOne's Too Tired To Be Crazy with Violet Benson podcast, Christine opened up about her battle with anxiety and depression and how the show has impacted her mental health struggles.
"It's something that I've always had and I feel like people who are really creative especially struggle with this balance," The Oppenheim Group real estate agent shared. "I know I've always had it, but the show definitely intensified it."
Christine also says that quarantine and the Coronavirus pandemic wasn't the cause of her most recent triggers. Instead, it was the airing of Selling Sunset's recent third season and the numerous comments from internet critics.
"It was the show coming out and dealing with people that were so horrible to me that triggered it," she explained. "It's just the fact that it is repetitive negativity. That is really something that I don't want to be a part of and it's just annoying to have to delete it...that was just for me what was overwhelming."
According to Christine, the medication Lexapro helps "even me out." And while every individual has different needs and experiences, the real estate agent is grateful to be part of a conversation that is long overdue.
"I'm just glad that other people are talking about it. Like, I know Hannah [Ferrier] from Below Deck Med, who is a friend of mine, was talking about it," she shared. "And Stephanie Hollman from The Real Housewives of Dallas was talking about it. It's finally a conversation that needs to be had."
Recently, Christine teased a passion project away from the real estate business. In a recent podcast, the Netflix star expressed her hopes to start a lifestyle brand for likeminded individuals.
"It's just gonna be a fun place for people to go and a community of people who are just likeminded, diverse, inclusive individuals who just want a safe space like creatives and people that just don't want to be judged," she shared on Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "And I kind of started the idea because I was always labeled and I really, really don't believe in labels. There's no such thing as labels."
Selling Sunset is currently streaming on Netflix.