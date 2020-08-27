The Bachelorette Announces a Premiere Date With the Weirdest Poster Ever

We're just a month and a half away from finding out what's really going on on The Bachelorette.

ABC finally announced a premiere date for what sounds like it might actually be the most dramatic season ever, so mark your calendars for Tuesday, Oct. 13. It's gonna be weird to get used to Bachelorette Tuesdays, but we'll take it!

Clare Crawley is still the official star of the season, though sources confirm that Clare's journey to find love will be quick and relatively painless as she decides to leave with the recipient of her first impression rose. Tayshia Adams will then step in to try to find the same success, and while ABC has not officially confirmed this twist, they're certainly hinting at it.

Their description of the season ends with, "Follow [Clare's] passionate, wild ride to find her soul mate and the explosive turn of events that will have all of Bachelor Nation talking."

Host Chris Harrison also came to play with this announcement.

"It's safe to say this season will be twice as good as any other!" he captioned the season key art on Instagram, and his tweet was equally cheeky.

"I feel like this could be double trouble," he wrote.