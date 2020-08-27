RHONY Ladies Go in on Ramona Singer's Coronavirus Pandemic Behavior in Reunion Promo

A socially distanced drama fest.

The trailer for The Real Housewives of New York City season 12 reunion is here! Dorinda Medley, Leah McSweeney, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan and Tinsley Mortimer were the first of any Bravo franchise to reunite in-person with host Andy Cohen since the coronavirus pandemic, but right from the start, the group wasn't able to avoid the topic.

More specifically, the ladies—namely, Leah and Dorinda—wanted to hold Ramona accountable for what they deemed questionable behavior.

"People are dying!" Leah tells her. "You don't have to follow the rules, but everybody else has to follow the rules."

"People don't wear masks outside," Ramona fires back. "I followed the rules in Florida and I was allowed to come back, bitch."

The RHONY newcomer is visibly shocked, but it's not long before Dorinda—who just announced her departure from the series on Aug. 26—jumps in, telling Ramona, "We are responsible for a message to the world!"

The two have clashed on more than one occasion this season, and based on the rest of the trailer, Dorinda has no interest in salvaging their friendship.