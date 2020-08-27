Try Not to LOL as Celebs Make Fools of Themselves in All-New Celebrity Game Face Promo!

Let the games begin!

Kevin Hart is once again recruiting all of your favorite stars for the hilarious E! special, Celebrity Game Face. There's a brand new episode tonight at 10 p.m. and we've got a sneak peek at everything to come afterward.

In case you missed the first go-around—which consisted of Joel McHale doing TikTok dances, Terry Crews popping balloons with his butt and Sarah Hyland making an interesting confession about a drunken 4 a.m. incident—Celeb Game Face is "the show where your favorite celebrities actually make a fool out of themselves in the comfort of their very own living room," as host Kevin put it.

To get a better idea of how stars like Tracee Ellis Ross, Rob Schneider, Meghan Trainor, Niecy Nash, Rob Riggle, Raven-Symoné and Kelly Osbourne are going to do just that, take a look at the teaser in the above video! They can be seen attempting to eat with tiny plastic hands, shoving mini donuts in their mouths and running around frantically.