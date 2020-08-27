Miranda Kerr Subtly Reacts to the Birth of Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's Baby Girl

Orlando Bloom has a new baby—and Miranda Kerr has nothing but love.
The actor and his fiancée Katy Perry have welcomed their first child together, daughter Daisy Dove Bloom. The couple confirmed the baby news through UNICEF, which issued a birth announcement on Wednesday, Aug. 26.
"Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom!" UNICEF's Instagram post began. "We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom's new bundle of joy."
While newborn Daisy is the pair's first little one, Orlando is also dad to 9-year-old son, Flynn Bloom, with ex-wife Miranda. While Orlando and Miranda have forged their own lives apart in the seven years since their breakup, they continuously prove to be amicable co-parents. Such was again the case after Orlando announced the arrival of his newborn daughter on his Instagram account. Miranda subtly reacted to the news by "liking" her ex's post.
With Daisy's arrival, Flynn also officially has a younger sister. "He's got a couple of other brothers, but this is his first sister so...he's excited, too," Orlando previously told Jimmy Fallon. "It's exciting times." Miranda is also mom to sons Hart, 2, and Myles, 10 months, with husband Evan Spiegel.
Meanwhile, first-time mom Katy and her future husband are "floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," they told UNICEF.
However, as Goodwill Ambassadors for the organization, the couple turned the birth of their baby into an opportunity to raise awareness and funds for the health and safety of pregnant women and newborns.
"We know we're the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was," they said in a statement. "Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever."
As a result, they've launched a donation page in their daughter's name. "As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare," the parents explained. "In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB's arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your [heart] can bloom with generosity."