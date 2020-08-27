Go Inside Blake Lively's Sweet Birthday Celebration: Tasty Treats, '90s Nostalgia and More

Related : Ryan Reynolds Trolls Pregnant Wife Blake Lively on Her 32nd Birthday

Blake Lively is celebrating her birthday in style.

The Gossip Girl alum turned 33 years old on Tuesday, Aug. 25 and received a treasure trove of gifts that even Serena van der Woodsen would likely love. Luckily, the actress gave her fans a sneak peek at a few of these items via Instagram on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

So, what did Lively receive from her loved ones? For starters, there were a number of tasty treats. From homemade McMuffins to Ladurée macarons, there were several mouthwatering morsels.

"Yup. I know. Impossible. More food," Lively jokingly wrote in one of her posts after receiving a pastry from Ross Bread. "Thank god we have 13 family and friends quarantining with us."

She was also gifted a bit of birthday bling. For instance, she received earrings and a ring from Lorraine Schwartz and OFIRA. In addition, she was presented with a gold Jennifer Meyer chain with her daughters' names on it. Although, fans could only see the monikers of her first two children—James, 5, and Inez, 3—on the piece.