Rose McGowanRobert PattinsonSofia RichieLove IslandPhotosVideos

You'll Never Believe These 8 Moments From the 2010 MTV VMAs Went Down a Decade Ago

Remember the 2010 MTV VMAs, where Lady Gaga wore a meat dress, Taylor Swift seemingly forgave Kanye West and Justin Bieber stole hearts?

By Cydney Contreras Aug 27, 2020 4:00 AMTags
Red CarpetAwardsGalleriesPhotosCelebritiesMTV VMAs
Related: Best Music Videos of 2020: VMA Nominations

Ten years have come and gone but Lady Gaga's meat dress forever remains in the pop culture hall of fame.

In 2010, Chelsea Handler hosted the MTV VMAs at the Nokia Theater in Los Angeles, Calif., a notable moment because it had been over 15 years since a woman had hosted the show. (Keke Palmer will be this year's host!)

As expected, the hostess pulled out all the stops for the big night. To kick off the show she took part in a choreographed dance inspired by Lady Gaga, while also wearing an equally Gaga-esque look. 

All in all, the night belonged to Mother Monster. Going into the show she was nominated for 13 awards, eight of which she took home

Of course, there was the occasional performance sprinkled in between Gaga's various acceptance speeches. Justin BieberDrake, Taylor SwiftParamore and a myriad of other artists consistently had the crowd on their feet.

To take a look back at the many unforgettable moments from the 2010 MTV VMAs, check out the gallery below!

Trending Stories

1

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Daughter Bella Shares Rare Selfie

2

Brad Pitt Spotted in France With German Model Nicole Poturalski

3

Kim Kardashian's New Photos of North & Chicago Are 2020 in a Nutshell

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Cher

There was clearly no need for Cher to "Turn Back Time" in this shimmering black bodysuit. The then 64-year-old looked ageless in the ensemble when she presented a meat-clad Lady Gaga with the award for Video of the Year.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Lady Gaga & the Glee Cast

Not only was she the most awarded musician of the night, the stars of Glee presented her with the Moonman for Best Pop Video Award. At the time, Glee was the biggest show on TV and its stars were at the top of the A-list.  

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Katy Perry & Nicki Minaj

The pop stars presented the award for Best Male Video, a slam-dunk for the artist who would collaborate on "Swish Swish" in 2017.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Taylor Swift

In a bold move, the pop star debuted the song "Innocent," which was seemingly written about her and Kanye West's controversial confrontation at the MTV VMAs the year prior. With lyrics like "It's alright / Your string of lights is still bright to me / You're still innocent / Who you are is not what you did," fans were convinced that her haunting performance was a sign of forgiveness.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Justin Bieber

At one of his first MTV VMAs, the teen heartthrob stole the show with his performance of "Baby" and "U Smile." Later that night, he went home with the award for Best New Artist.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Lady Gaga

It's safe to say the singer made a big impression when she won Video of the Year, along with seven other awards. Dressed in raw beef, the star's look would be called the top fashion statement of 2010 by Time.

Kevin Mazur
Eminem & Rihanna

The duo joined forces to perform "Love the Way You Lie," a true surprise since the Fenty Beauty owner initially said she was unable to attend because of scheduling conflicts.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Jared Leto

The Thirty Seconds to Mars singer made quite the entrance by leading a parade of bicyclists though the red carpet.

E! News has you covered for all things VMAs, so be sure to check back as the pre-show kicks off on Sunday, Aug. 30 at 6:30 p.m.

Trending Stories

1

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Daughter Bella Shares Rare Selfie

2

Brad Pitt Spotted in France With German Model Nicole Poturalski

3

Kim Kardashian's New Photos of North & Chicago Are 2020 in a Nutshell

4

Sister Wives' Maddie Brown Brush's Baby Has Amputation Surgery

5
Exclusive

Wrongfully Accused Greg Kelley Details Shocking Outcry Case

Latest News

You’ll Never Believe These 8 Moments From the 2010 MTV VMAs

All the Biggest Fall 2020 TV Premiere Dates We Know So Far

Madison Beer Reveals She's One Year ''Clean of Self Harm''

Thandie Newton Felt Her Tom Cruise Remarks Would Get Her in "Trouble"

Love Is Blind's Damian Powers Spotted With Francesca Farago

Revolve's Top Picks to Treat Maskne

Update!

Getting Real About Real Housewives—A Ranking