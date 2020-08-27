Love Is Blind's Damian Powers Spotted With Francesca Farago, But Where's Giannina Gibelli?

Damian Powers and Francesca Farago stepped out for a night of fun in West Hollywood.

Photographers spotted the Love Is Blind and Too Hot to Handle contestants leaving the trendy Los Angeles restaurant E.P. + L.P. on Tuesday, Aug. 25. For the outing, Francesca wore a lacy bra and ripped jeans, along with a pair of boots. Damian went for a more conservative look in a black button up and white pants.

It's unclear why the duo was together, but it seems Damian's girlfriend, Giannina Gibelli, skipped out on the gathering.

On Damian's Instagram Story, he shared a video with lawyer Alex Ion and TikTok star Mitchell Crawford, who has become fast friends with Francesca in recent weeks. And it appears that Francesca and friend Raiane Macedo also joined the group, making it clear that this was strictly a friendly group dinner.

Meanwhile, Giannina appeared to enjoy a relaxing night in, sharing a video of herself with the TV playing in the background on her Instagram Story.