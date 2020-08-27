Rose McGowanRobert PattinsonSofia RichieLove IslandPhotosVideos

All the Biggest Fall 2020 TV Premiere Dates We Know So Far

Despite the pandemic, fall TV continues! These are all of the TV premiere dates we know so far.

By Lauren Piester Aug 27, 2020
The CrownNetflix

Fall TV may look a little different this year, but it is not dead. 

The coronavirus pandemic has halted or slowed production on nearly every show this year, meaning we'll have to wait a bit longer than usual for most broadcast shows to return. But that doesn't mean there aren't still shows to watch this fall, and we're keeping track of all the biggest and most promising shows that actually do have premiere dates. 

Those include popular returning shows like Supernatural, The Crown, Pen15Fear the Walking Dead and Fargo, as well as new shows like Ratched, Woke, and Utopia

Most of these shows had the bulk of their filming completed before the pandemic hit, and others are going back into production now. Some shows were originally set to premiere earlier this year but were pushed back in order to give us content this fall. 

However they got made, we're thankful for them, and we still can't help but notice that even in a pandemic, there's too much TV. 

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2020 Guide

Some high-profile shows like The Bachelorette have resumed production but have not yet announced a premiere date, but we'll be sure to keep updating this gallery as more premiere dates come in. Scroll down and stay tuned! 

NBC
A.P. Bio (Peacock)

The former NBC show returns on Peacock on Sept. 3. 

Amazon
The Boys (Amazon Prime)

Season two premieres Sept. 4.

Peacock
NEW: Noughts + Crosses (Peacock)

The new Peacock show, a YA drama about forbidden love from the BBC, will premiere Sept. 4.

Netflix
NEW: Away (Netflix)

Hilary Swank goes into space, leaving her husband (Josh Charles) behind in this Netflix drama on Sept. 4.

Hulu
NEW: Woke (Hulu)

Lamorne Morris' comedy series will arrive on Hulu on Sept. 9. 

Sony Pictures Television/Spectrum Originals
L.A.'s Finest (Spectrum Originals)

Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba will return to L.A.'s Finest for season two on Sept. 9.

Netflix
NEW: Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

Netflix's new musical comedy series arrives Sept. 10.

ABC
Dancing With the Stars (ABC)

With a new host (Tyra Banks) and new COVID-related rules, DWTS will return on Sept. 14. 

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
The Ellen Degeneres Show (Syndicated)

Ellen returns for season 18 on Sept. 14. 

Peacock
NEW: Departure (Peacock)

The Canadian drama stars Archie Panjabi as an investigator trying to determine what happened to a missing plane and it makes its U.S. debut on Sept. 17.

Netflix
NEW: Ratched (Netflix)

Sarah Paulson will make her debut as the villainous nurse on Sept. 18.

Hulu
Pen15 (Hulu)

Season two of the beloved comedy premieres Sept. 18.

Fox
NEW: Filthy Rich (Fox)

Kim Cattrall plays the matriarch of a rich Southern family who made their money on Christian TV. It premieres Sept. 21. 

Fox
The Masked Singer (Fox)

Season four of the Fox hit will premiere Sept. 23 at 9 p.m., followed by the debut of I Can See Your Voice

Elizabeth Morris/Amazon Prime Video
NEW: Utopia (Amazon Prime)

The conspiracy thriller based on the British series of the same name premieres Sept. 25. 

FX
Fargo (FX)

Season four of the anthology drama will premiere Sept. 27.

Fox
Fox Animated Comedies

Family Guy, Bless the Harts, Bob's Burgers, and Family Guy will return Sunday, Sept. 27 beginning at 8 p.m. 

CBS
The Amazing Race (CBS)

The reality show, which had already filmed the upcoming 32nd season before the pandemic hit, returns Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. 

AMC
NEW: The Walking Dead: World Beyond (AMC)

The Walking Dead spinoff about coming of age in the apocalypse premieres Oct. 4. 

Fox
NEW: Next (Fox)

Fox's new event series, which follows a Homeland Cybersecurity team as they deal with a rogue and dangerous AI, premieres Oct. 6.

The CW
Supernatural (The CW)

The final seven episodes premiere Oct. 8. 

National Geographic
NEW: The Right Stuff (Disney+)

Relive the early days of the U.S. space program in this new NatGeo drama, premiering on Disney+ on Oct. 9. 

AMC
Fear the Walking Dead (AMC)

Season six of the Walking Dead spinoff premieres Oct. 11. 

CBS
Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access)

Season three makes its debut on Oct. 15. 

Netflix
Unsolved Mysteries (Netflix)

The second half of the first season on Netflix drops on Oct. 19.

Spectrum
NEW: Temple (Spectrum Originals)

Mark Strong plays a surgeon who opens an underground clinic in London in this new drama, premiering Oct. 26.

Netflix
The Crown (Netflix)

Season four premieres Nov. 15. 

For an update on the shows that have resumed production, head over to our handy gallery

For an update on the shows that have resumed production, head over to our handy gallery

