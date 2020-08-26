Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter on What It Was Like Reprising Their Iconic Bill & Ted Roles

It's time to be excellent to each other and party on once more, dudes.

On Wednesday, Aug. 26's all-new episode of Daily Pop, Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter opened up about stepping into their Bill & Ted roles once more. And, from what Keanu and Alex shared in this exclusive interview, they had a seriously good time playing adult-versions of the metal-loving slackers.

"It was a lot of fun acting with Keanu again," Alex shared during a virtual interview alongside his co-star. "It was a lot of fun playing these guys."

For a third film in the franchise, titled Bill & Ted Face the Music, middle-aged Bill and Ted are tasked with creating a song that will save, not only Earth, but the universe as well. In order to complete the task, the beloved metalheads turn to family, friends and famous faces.

Per Keanu, it was the third film's premise that had him excited to reprise his role as Ted.