The Secrets of Rebel Wilson's "Year of Health": How She Got Into Fighting Shape

Declaring 2020 to be "The Year of Health" well before any of us realized just getting out of our leggings and sweatshirts would feel ambitious, the 40-year-old—best known as Pitch Perfect's Fat Amy—has stuck to her goal of getting down to 75 kilograms (that's roughly 165 pounds for all the non-metric users) by the end of the year.

"When I was reaching for the candies last night after dinner I thought to myself "hmmmm...better not" and had a bottle of water instead," she wrote in an Aug. 28 update, "8kg's to go until I hit my goal—hopefully I can do it by the end of the year."

Undoubtedly confident at any size—having once declared she thought gaining weight was the secret to her breaking into comedy—the star, who broke out in the U.S. with 2011's Bridesmaids, just felt now was the time to key in on her physical health.

Tracking both her progress ("Closer each day," she captioned one Lycra-forward snap) and her impressive AF six-day-a-week workouts on Instagram, she's encouraging her 8 million followers to tackle their personal ambitions right along with her.

"Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going," she shared in one May post. "Try and give a little bit of effort each day...I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress...but good things are coming your way."