Meet Matteo! Relive Nikki Bella's Pregnancy Journey in Honor of Her Baby Boy's First Photo

We've finally gotten our first glimpse of Nikki Bella's baby boy!

The Total Bellas star announced on Wednesday, Aug. 26 that she and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev named their first child Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev along with the first photo of their 3-week-old bundle of joy on Instagram. "7/31/2020 7 lbs 3 oz 19 3/4 in," the former WWE star added in her caption this morning.

The sweet image shows Nikki holding Matteo against her chest as she kisses his forehead.

Artem shared his own equally adorable pic with Matteo on Instagram, writing, "Father and son , @thenikkibella we did good!" Artem's snapshot shows his bundle of joy flashing a giant smile as he sleeps on his dad in a whale-print onesie. Too cute!

Matteo's big reveal comes just over three weeks after Nikki gave birth on July 31, 2020, just one day before twin sister Brie Bella welcomed her and Daniel Bryan's second child, son Buddy Dessert Danielson. Buddy also made his debut alongside Matteo on the Bella Twins' joint People cover.