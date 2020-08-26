Girls Aloud's Sarah Harding Shares Breast Cancer Diagnosis: "I Am Fighting As Hard As I Possibly Can"

Sarah Harding has shared a heartbreaking health update with her fans.

The Girls Aloud singer took to social media on Wednesday, Aug. 26, to reveal that she was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year. "Hi everyone, I hope you are all keeping safe and well during these uncertain times. I've not posted on here for so long, thank you to everyone who has reached out to check in on me, it really does mean a lot," the 38-year-old began. "I feel now is the right time to share what's been going on. There's no easy way to say this and actually it doesn't even feel real writing this, but here goes."

After receiving the diagnosis earlier this year, Harding learned just weeks ago that the cancer has "advanced to other parts of my body." She noted that she's currently undergoing weekly chemotherapy sessions and is "fighting as hard as I possibly can."