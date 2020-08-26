Bella Hadid Shares the "Truth" About Debilitating Lyme Disease Symptoms

Bella Hadid is opening up about her health.

The 23-year-old model took to Instagram Stories Aug. 25 and reshared a graphic by Palestine on a Plate author Joudie Kalla about Lyme Disease, which she has openly grappled with for years.

"The truth. The invisible disease…" Bella wrote underneath a list of symptoms, which included headache, fatigue, joint pain, fever and more. "Love you @PalestineOnAPlate."

The runway star went on to note that every day she feels "at least 10 of these attributes without fail." She wrote this has been the case since she was "probably 14 but more aggressively" when she turned 18. Bella then indicated the symptoms she regularly experiences, including muscle cramps, numbness, inflammation and others.

This wasn't the first time Bella had discussed her battle with Lyme Disease. During a 2017 interview with PORTER magazine, for instance, she recalled a time when she "couldn't get out of bed for six days."