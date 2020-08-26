Nikki and Brie Bella Reveal the Names of Their Baby Boys

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella have shared the names of their baby boys!
On Wednesday, Aug. 26, several weeks after she welcomed her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, Nikki revealed on Instagram that they named their son Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev. The Total Bellas star announced his birth on Instagram on Sunday, Aug. 2, writing, "Our baby boy is here and we couldn't be HAPPIER and more in LOVE!"
"Everyone is safe and healthy," Nikki continued. She also revealed that her little one was born just one day before her sister, Brie Bella, gave birth to her second child. Brie and husband Daniel Bryan have named their son Buddy Dessert, they shared with People.
In early August, Artem made a post of his own, captioning the same heartwarming photo that Nikki posted of her and Artem squeezing their little one's fingers, "7/31/2020 please welcome our precious baby boy Chigvintsev. Proud of my love."
In Nikki's announcement post back in January 2020, she told her followers that being a mom is something she's "wanted to be my whole life."
"I was definitely shocked when I found out. And so nervous!" Nikki shared. "I wasn't expecting it and felt I wasn't ready but this journey of life is unpredictable. I thank God every day and night for bringing this amazing blessing and miracle into my life! I am already SO IN LOVE!!"
Nikki and her twin Brie initially revealed the pregnancy news in a joint announcement back in January, shortly after Nikki confirmed that she and Artem had gotten engaged during their November 2019 trip to France.
Nikki and Artem were eager to find out their baby's sex—and did so by throwing a Mexican-themed reveal party, as documented on season 5 finale of Total Bellas—but when Brie and her husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson) welcomed a baby boy on Saturday, Aug. 1, they were completely surprised since they had kept the sex a secret!
It's safe to say we're excited to see Nikki's journey as a first-time mom, as well as Brie and Bryan's as they raise both their newborn and three-year-old daughter Birdie, on season six of Total Bellas!
The E! show is set to premiere later this fall, and as Nikki previously teased on an episode of The Bellas Podcast, "You're going to see pregnancy, labors and new mommies—well, new mommy for me."
In honor of the baby name announcements, take a look back at the Nikki's pregnancy journey below!