Nikki and Brie Bella Reveal the Names of Their Baby Boys

By Allison Crist Aug 26, 2020 12:32 PMTags
Nikki Bella and Brie Bella have shared the names of their baby boys!

On Wednesday, Aug. 26, several weeks after she welcomed her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, Nikki revealed on Instagram that they named their son Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev. The Total Bellas star announced his birth on Instagram on Sunday, Aug. 2, writing, "Our baby boy is here and we couldn't be HAPPIER and more in LOVE!"

"Everyone is safe and healthy," Nikki continued. She also revealed that her little one was born just one day before her sister, Brie Bella, gave birth to her second child. Brie and husband Daniel Bryan have named their son Buddy Dessert, they shared with People.

In early August, Artem made a post of his own, captioning the same heartwarming photo that Nikki posted of her and Artem squeezing their little one's fingers, "7/31/2020 please welcome our precious baby boy Chigvintsev. Proud of my love."

In Nikki's announcement post back in January 2020, she told her followers that being a mom is something she's "wanted to be my whole life."

"I was definitely shocked when I found out. And so nervous!" Nikki shared. "I wasn't expecting it and felt I wasn't ready but this journey of life is unpredictable. I thank God every day and night for bringing this amazing blessing and miracle into my life! I am already SO IN LOVE!!"

Nikki and her twin Brie initially revealed the pregnancy news in a joint announcement back in January, shortly after Nikki confirmed that she and Artem had gotten engaged during their November 2019 trip to France. 

Nikki and Artem were eager to find out their baby's sex—and did so by throwing a Mexican-themed reveal party, as documented on season 5 finale of Total Bellas—but when Brie and her husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson) welcomed a baby boy on Saturday, Aug. 1, they were completely surprised since they had kept the sex a secret!

It's safe to say we're excited to see Nikki's journey as a first-time mom, as well as Brie and Bryan's as they raise both their newborn and three-year-old daughter Birdie, on season six of Total Bellas!

The E! show is set to premiere later this fall, and as Nikki previously teased on an episode of The Bellas Podcast, "You're going to see pregnancy, labors and new mommies—well, new mommy for me."

In honor of the baby name announcements, take a look back at the Nikki's pregnancy journey below!

Stefan / BACKGRID
She's Pregnant!

Nikki Bella steps out in L.A. in January 2019 shortly after she announced she's pregnant with her and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev's first child together.

Instagram
The Look of Love

"Baby Daddy," the Total Bellas star captioned this precious IG pic.

Instagram
Daddy's Girls

"Dinner with dad!" Brie shared shortly after the twins' dual baby announcements.

Phamous / BACKGRID
Pregnancy PDA

How cute! Artem holds her lady's growing belly during a PDA-filled outing.

ROMA / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
Ladies Who Lunch

Nikki and Brie enjoy a lunch date the day before Valentine's Day 2020.

Phamous / BACKGRID
Baby Bumpin'

The Bella Twins and their twinning baby bumps hit up a farmer's market in L.A.

BACKGRID
Running Errands

Nikki stops by a supermarket in Studio City looking cool and casual in all black.

Instagram
16 Weeks!

Nikki bared her baby bump on Instagram on Feb. 20, 2020, writing, "Hi my little baby 16 weeks today!"

Instagram
Side View

Nikki also gave fans a side view of her growing belly.

Instagram
Bump Close-Up

"Sweet Dreams," Nikki shared on her Instagram stories with a baby bump close-up.

PHAM, Dufffotos / BACKGRID
Colorful Cuties

The pregnant twin sisters grab a bite to eat at Joan's on Third in L.A. in cute colorful outfits.

Phamous / BACKGRID
Tight Squeeze

The WWE star holds on to her man while browsing a farmer's market in Studio City.

Twitter
Podcasting Pairs

Nikki and Artem "had so much fun" recording Linda and Drew Scott's At Home podcast.

Instagram
Bump to Bump

The Total Bellas stars snap a selfie with their matching baby bumps.

Instagram
18 Weeks!

Nikki shared an 18-week pregnancy update with fans on Mar. 4.

Instagram
Pregnancy Boobs

She also posed topless and revealed her pregnancy "boobs have gotten huge."

BG028/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Out & About

Nikki runs errands in L.A. as she nears the halfway mark in her pregnancy.

Instagram
Workout Selfie

Nikki hits the gym for a barre workout.

Instagram
All Dressed Up

Nikki before celebrating an "amazing" event with sister Bella and others.

ConejoMalo / BACKGRID
Grocery Gal

The Total Bellas star stops by a Whole Foods in L.A. for some groceries.

Instagram
BBQ Babes

The lovebirds enjoy some outdoor grilling halfway through Nikki's pregnancy.

Instagram
Twinning Tie-Dye

Nikki and Artem model the new tie-dye Birdie Bee shirts.

20 Weeks!

"Officially 20 weeks yesterday," Nikki captioned this sweet photo. "Birdie loves saying hi to the baby in my belly (how she puts it lol) Love being in the desert, makes it a bit easier to enjoy a few moments outside alone."

Cancelled Plans

Nikki was set to attend the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, but it was delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak. At least she documented what she planned to wear!

21 Weeks!

The mom-to-be posted this beautiful photo on her Instagram Story ahead of her hitting the 21-weeks mark!

Instagram
Downward Dog

Nikki doing yoga with the help of the greatest teacher ever.

Instagram
23 Weeks!

"We are definitely on cloud 9 knowing we are getting closer and closer to meeting our baby," Nikki wrote on this adorable photo of her and Artem.

Instagram
24 Weeks!

"Almost 24 weeks! Love that I can still rock our @mybirdiebee joggers and pullovers comfortably! (size medium)" she wrote online. "Swipe up in IG stories or head to birdiebee.com for yours. Same with the tie dye line too! Plus we have brought back some merchandise from the past!"

Instagram
All Smiles

"This morning I woke up to so many kicks! Big kicks! Even Daddy got to feel them," Nikki posted. "Definitely think our little one grew a lot this weekend! So we are all smiles this morning!"

Instagram
Bike Date

"When Click wants to take you on a sunset bike ride (our date nights now) you show up ready to slay him lol!" Nikki shared. "At least what I thought putting on a black bodysuit! We are definitely loving our bike rides."

