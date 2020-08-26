Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph Unfollow Each Other 3 Months After Breakup

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph are cutting ties.
Fans of the former Bachelor couple began questioning how amicable they really are when Colton and Cassie unfollowed each other on Instagram this week. What's more, Cassie's older sister, Michelle Randolph, and her boyfriend, actor Gregg Sulkin, also pressed unfollow on the reality TV star's social media account.
In another twist, Colton no longer follows his ex-girlfriend and her sibling, however he does still follow Gregg, who he forged a close friendship with throughout his romance with Cassie.
It's not yet known why the exes went as far as to distance themselves from each other online, but just two weeks ago the former football pro defended Cassie after he claimed The Bachelor "took advantage" of her during a recent appearance on a Greatest Seasons Ever special episode. While host Chris Harrison pressured Cassie to divulge details on their May 2020 breakup, Colton praised the 25-year-old for keeping what transpired behind closed doors between them only.
"Cass stayed extremely professional and extremely quiet about our breakup, which I was so happy and thankful for," he remarked in a podcast interview with Bachelor Nation expert Reality Steve. "I even texted her. I said, man, I appreciate that. Like, thank you. What bugged me was the fact that the show took advantage of her."
The 28-year-old continued," I get very defensive over people I love, and I know Cass is a big girl and she could fight her own battles. But I just know her heart and she doesn't want to rock the boat. And she loves people even if they abuse her, or even if they take advantage of her, which is what they did."
As for Cassie, she went on the defense during her July interview with Harrison, who questioned whether Colton's battle with COVID-19 negatively impacted their relationship.
"Quarantine and COVID had nothing to do with our breakup at all," she insisted. "I think that whole experience of going through him having COVID and being with my family made us closer even."
Instead, Cassie said she harbors "no regrets" about their two years together, telling Harrison, "I don't think there's anything that I left out of our conversation that I need people to know."
Colton and Cassie have yet to comment publicly on the Instagram drama, but the pair has been known to air their dirty laundry online... so only time will tell.