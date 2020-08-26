Below Deck Mediterranean's Bugsy Drake Details Unaired Last Conversation With Hannah Ferrier

Christine "Bugsy" Drake may've been promoted to Chief Stewardess following Hannah Ferrier's firing, but there's no bad blood between the two Below Deck Mediterranean stars.

The new season five Chief Stew made this very point during an exclusive chat with E! News. As Bravo viewers may recall, last week, Hannah said bon voyage to The Wellington after being fired by Captain Sandy Yawn over undeclared Valium and a CBD pen.

Thus, the Below Deck Med season two alum, who joined season five as a replacement second Stew after Lara Flumiani jumped ship, was promoted to head of the interior team. And while Below Deck Med fans were shocked by the change in management, Bugsy revealed that she was equally shocked.

"It wasn't really something I had expected was gonna happen," Bugsy told E! "Obviously, it came very out of the blue to me and, at that point, it was just time to hit the ground running. We had to carry on amidst all the drama that was going on."