Kristin Cavallari's New Tattoos Feature a Nod to Going Through "Difficult Times"

Kristin Cavallari is debuting some fresh ink.
The newly single star visited tattoo artist Jon Boy to get not one, but two new designs. On her Instagram Story, she shared a pic of the letters "CJS" written in cursive on her forearm. They are the initials of her three kids, Camden, Jaxon and Saylor, who she shares with estranged husband Jay Cutler.
In addition, she had a minimal butterfly inked on her wrist, an important symbol for the 33-year-old. "Butterflies have been such a sign for me when going through difficult times," she shared on Instagram.
And for fun, the former MTV reality star switched places with Jon Boy and drew a quick doodle on his arm. "Add tattoo artist to the resume," she joked, adding, "Something I never thought I would do."
In recent months, the Very Cavallari star went through a very public split from Jay, her partner of 10 years. Kristin's said very little of the breakup and ongoing divorce, but a source previously said that she's embracing this opportunity for a "fresh start."
This includes moving to a new home in the Nashville area and even reuniting with Laguna Beach ex Stephen Colletti.
That doesn't mean the Uncommon James designer is ready to start dating though. At the time, a source told E! News that things were strictly friendly between her and her former co-star.
However, Jay didn't seem to like the photo all that much, because he subsequently took down his Instagram account. "In the wake of the photo, Jay was getting a lot of heat on social media. He was over it and deleted his account," a source previously explained.
The insider added, "With the way things are progressing, I think he's actually starting to regret the divorce."
Jay has since returned to Instagram and is posting plenty of content from his farm.
Looks like everything is as it should be!