Siesta Key's Madisson Is Engaged to Producer Ish: See Her Diamond Ring

Perhaps it was the summer of love in Siesta Key after all.

On Tuesday, Aug. 25, Madisson Hausburg, 25, had some big news to share with viewers during the virtual reunion show. As it turns out, the MTV star secretly got engaged to her longtime boyfriend fans know as producer Ish, 46.

"We bought our house and then it was the first day that we spent in our house together," Madisson revealed before flashing her new diamond ring. "I was taking a selfie or something and I turn around and he's on one knee and it was just perfect."

The cast appeared visibly surprised before sending their well wishes to the couple. "So cute! Congrats guys. I'm so happy for you guys," Juliette Porter shared. Chloe Trautman added, "I'm so excited!"

During the show's season finale, which aired just before the reunion show, Madisson hosted her birthday bash that turned into a goodbye party.