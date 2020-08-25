Tate McRae Teases Her 2020 MTV VMAs Pre-Show Performance, New Music & More

Tate McRae has nothing to be sad about.

Sunday, Aug. 30 marks a big night for the "don't be sad" singer as she's making her television debut as a singer at the 2020 MTV VMAs. The Canadian-artist, who was among the initial nominees for the Best New Artist award, is slated to perform during the awards show's A-list pre-show.

And, from what the 17-year-old up-and-comer told E! News, her performance will be one both she and fans will remember.

"I can't wait to perform," the "you broke me first" singer exclusively shared with E! "This will be my first time combining my dancing and singing in a performance and my first ever TV debut for singing—it feels surreal to be doing that on MTV."

Fans may recall that Tate first gained recognition at 13 for becoming the first Canadian finalist on So You Think You Can Dance. After an original song of hers went viral, Tate was signed by RCA Records in 2019.

She released her debut EP, All the Things I Never Said, earlier this year.