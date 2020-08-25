Scott Peterson's Sister Reacts to His Death Sentence Being Overturned

Scott Peterson's sister, Anne Bird, is supporting the court's decision to overturn his death sentence for the murder of Laci Peterson, but not for the reason people might expect.

On Tuesday, Aug. 25, she told Today's Miguel Almaguer, "I'm against the death penalty, but I do think he's exactly where he should be... I lost my sister-in-law Laci and my unborn nephew, Connor, and I believe he should remain in prison for the rest of his life without parole."

Her comments come a day after a California Supreme Court ordered the removal of Peterson's death sentence. In the decision, Justice Leondra Kruger wrote, "Before the trial began, the trial court made a series of clear and significant errors in jury selection that, under long-standing United States Supreme Court precedent, undermined Peterson's right to an impartial jury at the penalty phase."

Kruger went on to explain, "A juror may not be dismissed merely because he or she has expressed opposition to the death penalty as a general matter."