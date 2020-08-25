Kim Kardashian's Latest Photos of Daughters North and Chicago Are 2020 in a Nutshell

A photo shoot gone hilariously wrong.

On Tuesday, Aug. 25, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share a series of photos of daughters North West and Chicago West. In the KKW Beauty boss' latest social media upload, her 186 million followers took in an adorable photo of the West girls sitting on a wooden rail.

However, as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star teased in her caption, the photo shoot had a surprising end.

"My girls wanted to do a photo shoot together sitting up on this rail," the mother of four penned online. "Swipe to the right to see how it ended."

The next couple of images showed adorably candid moments of North and Chicago, including the 7-year-old and the 2-year-old making silly faces at one another. Yet, it's the last image that captured our attention.

In the final photo of the series, the West girls are seen taking an LOL-worthy tumble off the slab of wood. Due to the light-hearted nature of the post, we doubt North and Chicago were seriously injured after the spill.