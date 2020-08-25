Sarah Hyland Reveals Whether Wells Adams Gives Her Bachelor Nation Spoilers

Want the inside scoop on Bachelor Nation? Sarah Hyland might know a guy.

The 29-year-old actress spoke exclusively to E! News earlier this month and revealed whether her fiancé, Bachelor in Paradise alum Wells Adams, has been keeping her up to date on the recent shakeups.

"I don't know what the f--k is going on, but I am losing my mind trying to keep up with it. I quit," she told E! News while discussing her partnership with Lightlife to create "The Triple S" plant-based burger. "If Wells was catching me up, I still couldn't tell you. At this point, I am not paying attention to what is going on with Bachelor Nation. I am just waiting for it to air. I will get my popcorn, a bottle of wine and maybe have one of my girlfriends get tested so she can come over and we can dish about it."