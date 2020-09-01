Teen Mom's Chelsea Houska Reveals Why Her Pregnancy Is "Throwing Me for a Loop"

Chelsea Houska is a mom who thought she knew what to expect when she was expecting.
But after announcing she was pregnant with her fourth child on Aug. 5, the Teen Mom 2 star quickly realized that every baby is different.
"I thought I was a pro," Chelsea exclusively shared with E! News. "I thought, ‘Ok, I've had a boy and two girls. I know what this will be like' but this one has definitely been different. I'm definitely more sick. I have acne. I've never had that before during my pregnancy. This one is definitely throwing me for a loop."
But perhaps Chelsea's symptoms are a reminder to the beloved MTV star that having four kids will complete her family.
"I always say that since this one is likely going to be our last one, they are going to give us all the symptoms so we're okay with being done," Chelsea joked.
While experiencing a pregnancy in the middle of COVID-19, Chelsea says it's nice to be home where you "don't have to fake like you're feeling so great and have all of this energy." At the same time, the uncertainly at what's to come with the unpredictable pandemic "is a little scary" for the mom-to-be.
Fortunately, husband Cole DeBoer remains a calm, supportive force in her life as they prepare to welcome a baby girl.
"Oh my gosh! He is always just above and beyond," Chelsea gushed to E! News when praising the father of their son Watson, 3, and daughter Layne, 1. "He's so sweet and supportive and even if I'm not feeling the greatest or look the greatest, he's always telling me, ‘Oh you're so beautiful' and making sure to lift me up. He's so great."
As for her eldest daughter Aubree, 10, who Chelsea welcomed with ex Adam Lind, she continues to keep mom on her toes. Just rewind to the day Aubree found out her mom was expecting again.
"Before, we always tried to tell her in cute ways because she was younger and never knew what was going on and this time it was different," Chelsea revealed. "She's almost 11 so she knows what's going on. She knew we wanted another baby and she went into my bathroom and said, ‘Mom! This pregnancy test says positive.' I was like, ‘Oh! Ok, well now you know I guess.'"
As a new season of Teen Mom 2 kicks off, Chelsea is grateful to share her family with fans for a tenth season.
And although this season will be unlike any other thanks to the pandemic, the Itzy Ritzy designer is more than grateful for the life around her.
"My family is so fun and funny. I love being around them," Chelsea shared. "I just enjoy having the family, living in the country and being able to go outside and have space. I'm definitely taking more moments to just really soak it in and be appreciative of family and everything we have."
New episodes of Teen Mom 2 air Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.