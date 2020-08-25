Grey's Anatomy Star Camilla Luddington Gives Birth to Baby Boy: Find Out His Name

Dr. Jo Karev is going to need a doctor for this happy news.
Greys' Anatomy star Camilla Luddington had some big news to share through Instagram on Tuesday, Aug. 25. As it turns out, the Hollywood actress recently welcomed her second child into the world with husband Matthew Alan.
"After what felt like a year long third trimester...it finally happened!" Camilla shared online with her 3.5 million followers. "Matt and I are SOOO happy to announce the birth of our sweet baby BOY Lucas, otherwise known as my little lion (shoutout to Leo's!)."
As soon as the news was revealed, many members of the Grey's Anatomy family expressed their well wishes and excitement online.
"Welcome Lucas! Can't wait to socially distance meet you," Giacomo Gianniotti wrote in the comments section. Jake Borelli added, "Awww LOVE you guys! Congrats to you and the fam. Can't wait to meet the little lion."
Camilla and her husband are already proud parents to 3-year-old daughter Hayden who was preparing to become a big sister.
"Our family has been isolating since March, which has come with its own challenges, but the upside is that it gave us a lot of time to be able to prepare," Camilla shared with People when describing her pregnancy in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. "Once I hit 37 weeks, I was willing him to come. Our bubble feels complete now that he's here."
As for the meaning behind Lucas, Camilla revealed it "was the only boys' name my husband and I ever really liked" and had "topped our boys' name list back when I was pregnant with Hayden."
Back in March, Camilla announced she was expecting another child with a little help from a Disney princess.
"Me: 'I'm just gonna do a super casual pregnancy announcement.' Also me: 'I NEED PRINCESSES!!!!!!'" she captioned her pregnancy announcement as Cinderella pointed at her baby bump. "We feel so lucky and I can't wait to bring you guys along for the remaining months of this baby #2 journey!!"
People was first to report the baby news.