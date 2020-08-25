The Joe Exotic Miniseries Starring Kate McKinnon Is Coming to NBC, Peacock and USA

The Tiger King miniseries finally has a home. Or three homes.

While the real Joe Exotic is still in prison, the scripted TV show Joe Exotic has received a straight-to-series order and will officially be airing on NBC, Peacock, and USA. It was reported earlier this year that Kate McKinnon will star as Carole Baskin, but now we've got new details about the upcoming limited series.

Per Universal Content Productions, the series follows "Carole Baskin, a big cat enthusiast, who learns that when fellow exotic animal lover Joe "Exotic" Schreibvogel is breeding and using his big cats for profit, she sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous."

Joe himself has not yet been cast, but it's clear there are plenty of celebs who might be willing to kill for the role.