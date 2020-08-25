Anthony Anderson Has the Perfect Outfit Planned for the 2020 Emmys

Anthony Anderson is gearing up for the 2020 Emmys, even though he won't have to leave the comfort of his own home to "attend" this year's awards show.

The Television Academy's annual ceremony is going virtual, and while producers are still sorting out the logistics, they've at least revealed that the dress code will be relatively lax. Even sweatpants are allowed!

Anthony, of course, has the perfect outfit planned that's not too dressed down or up, the black-ish star revealed on Tuesday, Aug. 25's episode of Daily Pop.

"I think I'm getting a tuxedo robe made!" the actor told E! co-host Carissa Culiner. "It's going to be very comfortable. It's going to be a tuxedo robe; I'm not going to have a full suit."

Sounds like the perfect compromise!

For the sixth year in a row, Anthony is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for playing Andres Johnson on ABC's black-ish. He has nine nominations in total—the other three also for black-ish, but specifically for his role as a producer for best comedy series—but unfortunately, as Anthony joked on Daily Pop, he's "a nine-time Emmy non-winner."