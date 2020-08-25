Why Dorinda Medley Might Not Be Gone From RHONY Forever

The Real Housewives of New York City fans will tell you how they're doing today: "not well, bitch!"
After six seasons of delivering iconic lines like these, Dorinda Medley announced on Tuesday, Aug. 25 that she's leaving the hit Bravo reality series.
"This was a mutual decision between Bravo and Dorinda for Dorinda to leave," a source tells E! News exclusively of the news. "This past season was particularly tough, and she really needed to take some time to herself."
However, E! has learned Dorinda's departure from the show might not be forever. "We could possibly see Dorinda again in the future as a part of the franchise," the source adds.
Earlier today, Dorinda surprised fans by sharing news of her RHONY exit with a heartfelt Instagram post. "What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice," Dorinda wrote. "But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away."
Dorinda added that she met "so many interesting people" and "learned so much about myself, about life and about women" while taking part in the show. "Thank you to Bravo and NBC for the incredible ride and to my cast mates for constant stimulation and entertainment," she concluded. "I wish you all health, happiness and success. Clip!"
Almost immediately, a number of Dorinda's current and former cast mates, as well as Housewives from other franchises, reacted to the news in the comments section.
"Love you @DorindaMedley. So many great memories. We will miss you tremendously and support you in your decision," Luann de Lesseps wrote, adding hashtags like "#friendsforlife."
Ramona Singer commented on Dorinda's IG, "All the same to you."
Newbie Leah McSweeney, who only recently joined the cast for season 12, shared, "Thank you @dorindamedley for always having my back and supporting and lifting me up, lending me your YSL caftan, helping us unclog Ramona's toilet, comforting me after the Newport debacle, and many other moments I will never forget."
Bethenny Frankel, who departed from RHONY after season 11, made an Instagram post of her own.
"Every woman in this world wears a little sparkle, some in their dress, and some in their eyes. Use each moment to make another's eyes sparkle and to warm a heart," the Skinnygirl founder wrote. "Don't let anyone or anything dull your sparkle. Don't let the insecurities of others dull your sparkle. You will be missed...let the next chapter begin."
Carole Radziwell tweeted, "Dorinda was only 'real' HW. So no more truth telling too. Trust me that's a main reason cast is let go. Telling the truth & exposing fake cast members & their storylines & how its all manipulated by production. I will never tire of saying I told you so about Trump, and this."
Andy Cohen even shared, "What a ride. Unforgettable."
—Reporting by Jessica Finn
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)