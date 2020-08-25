Why Dorinda Medley Might Not Be Gone From RHONY Forever

The Real Housewives of New York City fans will tell you how they're doing today: "not well, bitch!"

After six seasons of delivering iconic lines like these, Dorinda Medley announced on Tuesday, Aug. 25 that she's leaving the hit Bravo reality series.

"This was a mutual decision between Bravo and Dorinda for Dorinda to leave," a source tells E! News exclusively of the news. "This past season was particularly tough, and she really needed to take some time to herself."

However, E! has learned Dorinda's departure from the show might not be forever. "We could possibly see Dorinda again in the future as a part of the franchise," the source adds.

Earlier today, Dorinda surprised fans by sharing news of her RHONY exit with a heartfelt Instagram post. "What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice," Dorinda wrote. "But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away."