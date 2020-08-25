The Real Iris Gives Supergirl a Shout-Out in The Flash Season 6 Deleted Scene

It's been a while since we've seen the real Iris West (Candice Patton) in the real world, so it's time to take a little trip back a few episodes of The Flash.

In a new deleted scene, exclusive to E! News, Iris and Team Citizen are working on the Black Hole case and they've just set up a dead man's switch that will hopefully buy them some time...right before Iris decides to go investigate an abandoned office in the middle of the night and get snatched up by a mirror, where she remains as of press time.

In the clip from the season six episode "Marathon," Kamilla (Victoria Park) and Allegra (Kayla Compton) are feeling discouraged after an encounter with Doctor Light (Emmie Nagata), thinking that now their research is ruined. But Iris is feeling pretty positive, especially since they now know who's behind the evil Black Hole and they've got the time to bring him down.