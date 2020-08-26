Rose McGowanRobert PattinsonSofia RichieLove IslandPhotosVideos

Revisit Bring It On's 2000 Premiere Red Carpet or Perish, Sweater Monkeys

Kirsten Dunst, Gabrielle Union, Jesse Bradford and Jon Voight?! They all attended the cheerleading comedy's 2000 premiere in Los Angeles.

A 7th Heaven star, an R&B girl group and Sinbad walk onto a red carpet—tep, it must be an event from 2000!

Bring It On made its big screen debut on Aug. 25 at the Mann Bruin Theatre in Westwood, California, and almost all of the Rancho Carne Toros and the East Compton Clovers showing up to represent the teen cheerleading comedy that would go on to become the surprise hit of the summer. 

While we've already dished out 20 behind-the-scenes secrets about the filming of the cult classic that starred Kirsten Dunst, Gabrielle Union and Eliza Dushku, we're also going to take you on a trip down memory lane by revisiting Bring It On's big premiere. 

Of course, the style is so early aughts, with lots of ruffles, low-rise jeans and questionable hairstyles. But dare we say that all the premiere attendees—including Ben Savage and Beverley Mitchell—totally brought it? 

photos
Oh, We'll Bring These 20 Bring It On Behind-the-Scenes Secrets, Don't Worry

So can we get to these nostalgic snaps already? We're on curfew, girl...

J. Vespa/WireImage
Kirsten Dunst

Listen, she was always captain material!

J. Vespa/WireImage
Gabrielle Union

Oh, she always brings it. Also, you could tell us this was from last year and we'd believe you.

J. Vespa/WireImage
Eliza Dushku

Her stylist had no other wardrobe options, this was the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star's last resort. 

J. Vespa/WireImage
Jesse Bradford

How vigorously do we think he brushed his teeth before walking the red carpet?

J. Vespa/WireImage
Nathan West and Chyler Leigh

Do we think she's ever called him McCheery? (Sorry, McSteamy!)

J. Vespa/WireImage
Brandi Williams and Shamari DeVoe

The two members of Blaque had a real Justin and Britney denim moment—perhaps they inspired the pop star duo to truly bring it one year later?

J. Vespa/WireImage
Natina Reed

The Blaque singer stood out in her fiery ensemble. Maybe she wasn't on the group email? 

J. Vespa/WireImage
Lindsay Sloane

She's. Still. Big. Red.

J. Vespa/WireImage
Clare Kramer

Never forget this is a cheerocracy. 

J. Vespa/WireImage
Nicole Bilderback

She's W-W-Whitney.

J. Vespa/WireImage
Richard Hillman

Yeah, definitely not boyfriend material, Aaron.

J. Vespa/WireImage
Shane West

A red carpet walk to remember.

J. Vespa/WireImage
Ben Savage

Boy meets cheerleaders.

J. Vespa/WireImage
Jon Voight

We literally cannot think of a single reason why he was at this event but, sure, why not?

J. Vespa/WireImage
Thomas Ian Nicholas

The actor took a break from American Pie to hang with the squads.  

J. Vespa/WireImage
Beverley Mitchell

Lucy Camden's glam night out.

J. Vespa/WireImage
Dulé Hill

The West Wing star cheered on the cast.

J. Vespa/WireImage
Sinbad

Rule of thumb: Always end with Sinbad.

Bring It On is available to rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video. 

